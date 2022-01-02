Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter worth about $328,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.