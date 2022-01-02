FlypMe Price Tops $0.0573 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $174.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005423 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars.

