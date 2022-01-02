Folgory Coin (FLG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,045.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $39,045.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005298 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

