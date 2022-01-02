Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.