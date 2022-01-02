Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSUGY. UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

