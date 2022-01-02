Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 8,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

