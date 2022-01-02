Furucombo Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $378,353.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.72 or 0.07880530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.65 or 1.00121621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,883,724 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

