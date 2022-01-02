Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$121,910.40 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25.

TSE:GXE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.91. 116,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,115. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$235.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

