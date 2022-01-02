Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Genfit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of GNFT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

