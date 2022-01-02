GeoDB Price Up 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $6,171.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoDB has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005340 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,032,404 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

