Global Tech Industries Group’s (GTII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTII. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company.

