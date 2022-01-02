Global Tech Industries Group’s (GTII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTII. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company.

