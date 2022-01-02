Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 1,318,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,349. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.