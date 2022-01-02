Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Holdings Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

GSEW opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

