Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.