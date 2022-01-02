Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $591.00

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $591.00, but opened at $604.01. Graham shares last traded at $617.20, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

