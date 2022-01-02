Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

