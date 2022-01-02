Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.34 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

