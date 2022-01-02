Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 429.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

