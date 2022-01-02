Gratus Capital LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $556.76 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,936,509. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

