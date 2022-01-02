Gratus Capital LLC Has $9.53 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

MMM opened at $177.63 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.