Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 35.6% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,126.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00321123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

