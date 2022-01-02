Gulden Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $8,044.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00321763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,970,446 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

