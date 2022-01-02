Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

