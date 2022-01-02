Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $157.90 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $157.90 million and $1.03 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.34 or 0.08090205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.17 or 0.00319538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.73 or 0.00944286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.14 or 0.00503375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00262102 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 453,416,798 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

