Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $832.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

