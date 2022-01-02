HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.05. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 5 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $544.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

