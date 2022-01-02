Head to Head Analysis: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05%

This table compares ESS Tech and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.76 $587.86 million $12.23 9.09

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ESS Tech and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.90%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

