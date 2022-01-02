Head-To-Head Review: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for High Tide and Secoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

High Tide presently has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 213.24%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Secoo.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52% Secoo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Secoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million 4.08 -$4.73 million ($0.06) -70.83 Secoo $922.56 million 0.04 -$10.91 million ($0.20) -2.40

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secoo. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Secoo beats High Tide on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

