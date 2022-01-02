Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $368,455.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $368,455.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,465,625 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

