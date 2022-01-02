Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.0160

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $377.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 109.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

