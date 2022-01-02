High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report sales of $41.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.01 million and the lowest is $41.04 million. High Tide posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 160,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.89 million and a PE ratio of -70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.