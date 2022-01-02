Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824,875 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

