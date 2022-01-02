Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

NYSE HUN opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntsman by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

