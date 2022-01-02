HYCON (HYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,818.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $524,486.10 and $26,818.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002922 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045407 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

