Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

HYFM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after buying an additional 128,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after buying an additional 274,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

