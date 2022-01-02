Hyve Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Hyve has a market cap of $7.84 million and $434,636.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.14 or 0.08037473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.29 or 0.99978391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.