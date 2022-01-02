IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:IAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 269,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,298,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in IAA by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 104,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

