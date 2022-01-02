Illuvium Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,045.88 or 0.02208276 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $672.39 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.39 or 0.08005150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.28 or 0.99686353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

