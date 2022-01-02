imbrex Price Reaches $0.0124 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005298 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

