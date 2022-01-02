Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,841. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Infinera by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

