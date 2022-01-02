Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $25.31 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

