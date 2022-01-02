Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 174.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 109,002 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 335.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 112,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

