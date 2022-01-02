Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EPRF opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

