Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $147.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

