Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,821,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after buying an additional 434,695 shares during the period.

INSM stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,614 shares of company stock worth $4,549,720. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

