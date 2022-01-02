Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

