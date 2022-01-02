Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce $24.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $24.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $82.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

