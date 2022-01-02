Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Holdings Raised by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 3.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

