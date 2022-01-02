iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.67 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

