iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

